HURRICANE HARVEY

Furniture store in Houston opens for people in need of shelter

(Laura McIngvale Brown / Facebook)

HOUSTON, Texas --
For those displaced by Hurricane Harvey, Gallery Furniture in Texas has opened its doors.

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, owner of Gallery Furniture, has opened numerous locations across the Houston area to provide shelter for people. He's offering flood victims food, beds and water.

RELATED: Help support Hurricane Harvey victims with Disney and ABC


"If you can safely join us, we invite you for shelter and food," McIngvale tweeted.


"Dad, it doesn't surprise me you opened the stores to our fellow Houstonians, you would give your last breath for another, but it still amazes me how selfless you are," his daughter, Laura McIngvale Brown said on Facebook.

The shelters have food, beds and restrooms for anyone in need to use.


PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
Click here for the latest stories, videos and photos of Hurricane Harvey.

(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
