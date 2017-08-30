Furniture store in Houston opens for people in need of shelter

Our GF N FWRY & GF Grand PKWY stores are open for those in need. If you can safely join us, we invite you for shelter and food. God Bless. pic.twitter.com/IHHgjKmjMY — MattressMack (@MattressMack) August 28, 2017

Our GF N FRWY & GF Grand Parkway locations are open for those in need.If you can safely join us, we invite you for free food & safe shelter. pic.twitter.com/NqNdLo2iIP — Gallery Furniture (@GFToday) August 27, 2017

For those displaced by Hurricane Harvey, Gallery Furniture in Texas has opened its doors.Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, owner of Gallery Furniture, has opened numerous locations across the Houston area to provide shelter for people. He's offering flood victims food, beds and water."If you can safely join us, we invite you for shelter and food," McIngvale tweeted."Dad, it doesn't surprise me you opened the stores to our fellow Houstonians, you would give your last breath for another, but it still amazes me how selfless you are," his daughter, Laura McIngvale Brown said on Facebook.The shelters have food, beds and restrooms for anyone in need to use.