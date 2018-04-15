  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
SOCIETY

George and Barbara Bush: A love story

EMBED </>More Videos

If you need evidence that true love exists, look no further than George H.W. and Barbara Bush. (Shepard Sherbell/CORBIS SABA/Corbis via Getty Images)

They are the longest-married couple in presidential history and if you need evidence that true love exists, look no further than George H.W. and Barbara Bush.

The couple celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary in January. After a long-distance courtship, the two wed on Jan. 6, 1945. The lovebirds met at a dance in 1941 when George H.W. Bush was 16 years old and Barbara was home from boarding school during a holiday break. They were engaged right before he was shipped overseas as a naval pilot during World War II and married in Rye, N.Y.

They have six children, including former President George W. Bush and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.

RELATED: George H.W. Bush's love letter to Barbara proves love is as strong as ever
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff
Related Topics:
societygeorge h.w. bushmarriagerelationshipsgood newsfeel goodbarbara bush
SOCIETY
Barbara Bush 'a force for good,' Mattress Mack says
Outpouring of support for former First Lady Barbara Bush
Former First Lady Barbara Bush in failing health
Things to know about former first lady Barbara Bush
More Society
Top Stories
Footage of San Francisco after 1906 quake shown in Fremont
Trump again calls James Comey a 'slimeball'
AccuWeather forecast for Sunday
Former First Lady Barbara Bush in failing health
Former First Lady Barbara Bush through the years
Outpouring of support for former First Lady Barbara Bush
Gay rights lawyer sets himself on fire in Brooklyn in protest
Berkeley shootings occur minutes apart
Show More
CHP officer sees shots fired from passing vehicle in Richmond
Protesters rally in San Francisco over Syria airstrikes
Sheriff: Body found after California family's SUV went into river
Arkansas couple's trip through a tornado caught on video
Members of Congress react to US strike on Syria
More News