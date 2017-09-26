When visiting her great grandmother in Lowestoft, United Kingdom, little Sophie decided to sing a special song close to their family's heart.
Softly singing the opening lines to 'You Are My Sunshine' with her great-grandmother by her side, Sophie captured the hearts of all those in the room.
Her parents were a little worried about how she would handle meeting her great grandmother who suffers from dementia. Their hearts were lifted however when Sophie began singing to her despite her condition.
