SOCIETY

Little girl sings 'You are my Sunshine' to great grandmother

EMBED </>More Videos

Young Sophie filled a room with love after singing to her great grandmother suffering from dementia. (Yvonne Brock Miller via Storyful)

When visiting her great grandmother in Lowestoft, United Kingdom, little Sophie decided to sing a special song close to their family's heart.

Softly singing the opening lines to 'You Are My Sunshine' with her great-grandmother by her side, Sophie captured the hearts of all those in the room.

Her parents were a little worried about how she would handle meeting her great grandmother who suffers from dementia. Their hearts were lifted however when Sophie began singing to her despite her condition.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyfeel goodgrandparentsu.s. & worldwatercoolersinging
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship timeline
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first public appearance together
World War II veteran takes a knee
Decapitated man Halloween display sparks 911 calls
More Society
Top Stories
Residents evacuated after fire threatens homes in Oakland
PHOTOS: Large brush fire burns in Oakland Hills
FBI report shows San Jose battling rise in violent crime
NFL fans burn gear in response to anthem protests
Baby found in car seat on side of highway with cash
Santa Clara City Council to consider extending city's curfew
Developer takes drastic action after I-Team Investigation, Ohlone Indian remains found
Trump meets with Spain's prime minister
Show More
No vote this week on GOP health care bill
SF becomes 1st city in nation to sue Equifax over data breach
Equifax dumps CEO in wake of damaging data breach
Toddler murder case prompts showdown outside Fresno court
4 NCAA coaches among 10 accused of fraud, corruption
More News
Top Video
Residents evacuated after fire threatens homes in Oakland
Santa Clara City Council to consider extending city's curfew
NFL fans burn gear in response to anthem protests
FBI report shows San Jose battling rise in violent crime
More Video