An act of kindness by a good Samaritan is getting a lot of attention on social media.A CTA rider gave an ailing homeless man the shoes off his own feet. The homeless man took off his old tattered tennis shoes and put on the warmer, heavy duty boots he was given by the stranger.Viewer Jessica Ball witnessed the exchange on the Red Line. Bell posted online that , "The young man puts on a spare pair of shoes from the suitcase. These shoes are nice too, but not as nice as the boots. They would have fit the old man just as well, but they were not what this old man needed. He tells the old man to try and clean his feet and to make sure he changes into the new socks as soon as he can and then the young man gets off at 87th. Those of us who are close enough to see and hear the exchange are floored."Bell said she is inspired by the stranger's good deed.