ACT OF KINDNESS

Good Samaritan takes off boots, gives them to homeless man on CTA train

A good Samaritan gave a homeless man on a CTA Red Line train the boots off his own feet. (Jessica Bell)

CHICAGO --
An act of kindness by a good Samaritan is getting a lot of attention on social media.

A CTA rider gave an ailing homeless man the shoes off his own feet. The homeless man took off his old tattered tennis shoes and put on the warmer, heavy duty boots he was given by the stranger.

Viewer Jessica Ball witnessed the exchange on the Red Line. Bell posted online that , "The young man puts on a spare pair of shoes from the suitcase. These shoes are nice too, but not as nice as the boots. They would have fit the old man just as well, but they were not what this old man needed. He tells the old man to try and clean his feet and to make sure he changes into the new socks as soon as he can and then the young man gets off at 87th. Those of us who are close enough to see and hear the exchange are floored."

Bell said she is inspired by the stranger's good deed.

Click here for a look at more feel-good stories and videos!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygood samaritanfeel goodCTAshoesact of kindnessu.s. & worldChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ACT OF KINDNESS
Homeless man gets job after officer helps him shave beard
Torrential downpour can't stop this woman from returning shopping cart
Officer helps homeless man shave for McDonald's interview
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
SoCal mom gets life-saving kidney donation from stranger
More act of kindness
SOCIETY
Dancing mom embarrasses son, goes viral
Happy Birthday, Duchess Meghan!
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
Friends take 'In My Feelings' challenge to new heights while skydiving
Homeless man gets job after officer helps him shave beard
More Society
Top Stories
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
California wildfire smoke makes it to Bay Area
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Dog celebrates becoming of age with quinceanera
Show More
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
More News