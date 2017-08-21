Good Samaritan picks up tab for firefighters' breakfast in Morgan Hill

A good Samaritan treated firefighters to breakfast in Morgan Hill but they can't thank the person because they don't know who he or she is.The group of about 20 firefighters, from multiple South Bay agencies, went to Scrambl'z restaurant the morning of August 12, after spending the overnight hours fighting a more than 100-acre grass fire off Tilton Ave.The fire departments have an arrangement with the restaurant -- that firefighters can eat there and someone from financial services will come back and pay the bill.This time, when that person came back to pay the bill they found out the bill had already been paid.An anonymous person had picked up the check for almost $400.Cal Fire Division Chief Jim Crawford said the firefighters are very grateful and would love to thank the person if they could.The owner of Scrambl'z, Tayyab Alim, said it shows how much the people of Morgan Hill care about their community.