SOCIETY

Google celebrates Fred Korematsu with Google Doodle

EMBED </>More News Videos

Google is celebrating civil rights leader Fred Korematsu, with its Google Doodle on Monday. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Google is celebrating Civil Rights leader Fred Korematsu, with its Google Doodle on Monday. The Oakland native would have turned 98 Monday.

At the age of 23, shortly after the Pear Harbor attacks, he defied President Roosevelt's executive order that Japanese-Americans report to internment camps.

He was arrested, tried and send to a camp in Utah, where he stay in a horse stall.

The ACLU took Korematsu's case to the Supreme Court and lost.

He was interned for two years before the government closed the camps and released the detainees.

In 1983, a Federal Judge overturned his conviction and in 1998 Korematsu was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

"I think that he really would embrace the resistance movement...because he lived it. And he knows how important it is to fight for these American ideals," said Jeff Adachi, Public Defender for San Francisco.

Governor Brown issued a proclamation Monday, declaring January 30th "Fred Korematsu Day", as he's been doing for the past seven years.
Related Topics:
societygooglecivil rightsbirthdayMountain ViewOakland
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Study: social media usage driving users apart
Google celebrates Fred Korematsu with Google Doodle
Cincinnati Zoo says premature hippo begins to support weight
Enter to win 2 tickets -- See ABC's Bob Woodruff receive John Steinbeck Award
More Society
Top Stories
President Donald Trump names Dana Boente as acting Attorney General
Adelson pulls $650 million investment from Raiders Vegas stadium deal
Berkeley's refugee community reacts to Trump's executive order
Atlanta Falcons arrive in Houston for Super Bowl
Bay Area doctor helps pregnant detainee after travel ban
Scotts Valley Bank robbery suspect identified
Trump Replaces Heads of Department of Justice and Customs Enforcement
Show More
Bay Area Trump supporters say ban fulfills campaign promise
Boy Scouts will allow transgender children into programs
Crews demolish condemned Pacifica apartment complex
Former Pres. Obama releases statement on recent protests
Google employees protest Trump's immigration travel ban
More News
Top Video
Bay Area doctor helps pregnant detainee after travel ban
Bay Area Trump supporters say ban fulfills campaign promise
Atlanta Falcons arrive in Houston for Super Bowl
Crews demolish condemned Pacifica apartment complex
More Video