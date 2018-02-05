HIDDEN SAN FRANCISCO

Hidden San Francisco: The playground with a history of protest

Learn how residents banded together to save Corwin Community Garden from redevelopment.

SAN FRANCISCO --
When Corwin Community Garden was slated for development in the 1960s, Eureka Valley residents weren't having it.

They banded together and held a sit-in while the bulldozers arrived to protest the development plans - and their successful protest even sparked a new law that impacted green space in neighborhoods around the city.

Check out the video above to learn about the protestors' legacy and the iconic playground that now sits on the land.

Hidden San Francisco is an exclusive ABC7 series uncovering secrets of San Francisco. Click here to watch more stories.
