Good luck getting into goat yoga in Albany. https://t.co/akWVSMJ6jo — Lizzy Acker (@lizzzyacker) January 10, 2017

Goats are on top of the latest trend in yoga, and hundreds of people are signing up for it.The yoga class at No Regrets Farm in Albany, Oregon features goats roaming around, and even standing on top of students' backs.The instructor says the animals have health benefits for humans. There are also goat yoga clothes for sale.