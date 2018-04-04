SOCIETY

Maya Angelou quotes: Inspiring words to mark her 90th birthday

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">''If you don't like something, change it. If you can't change it, change your attitude.'' (AP Photo/ Gerald Herbert)</span></div>
Wednesday marks what would have been the 90th birthday author and poet Maya Angelou.

Angelou, who died in 2014, left behind a legacy of words of wisdom that were simple but always powerful. Here's a look at just a few of them.

"If you don't like something, change it. If you can't change it, change your attitude."

"Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope."

"You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them."

"Try to be a rainbow in someone else's cloud."

"You may shoot me with your words,

You may cut me with your eyes,
You may kill me with your hatefulness,
But still, like air, I'll rise."

"We delight in the beauty of the butterfly but rarely admit the changes it has gone through to achieve that beauty."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
society
SOCIETY
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in quotes
50 years since assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies
Trump family hosts White House egg roll
More Society
Top Stories
Forensic investigation concludes at YouTube, suspect's vehicle to be searched
What we know about the alleged YouTube shooter
Mark Zuckerberg to testify before lawmakers on April 11
US stocks open lower on escalating US-China trade dispute
SEPTA police officer forced to surrender his K-9
4 presumed dead in California Marine helicopter crash
Applebee's brings back $1 margaritas for entire month of April
Witnesses describe 'scary' YouTube shooting
Show More
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at YouTube HQ in San Bruno
Officials: YouTube shooter identified as user Nasim Aghdam
Needle, drug use epidemic prompts action from BART
Good Samaritans help YouTube shooting victims in San Bruno
ABC7 News' Dick Epting shares insight on search for suspect in YouTube shooting
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Protests in Sacramento over fatal shooting of Stephon Clark
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
More Photos