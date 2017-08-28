HURRICANE HARVEY

Texans pledge $1 million for Hurricane Harvey relief, JJ Watt posts emotional plea

Texans' JJ Watt posts emotional reaction to Hurricane Harvey, announces fundraiser. (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
The Houston Texans have pledged $1 million to help their city rebuild.


The team announced on Twitter on Monday that they be donating $1 million to the United Way of Greater Houston Flood Relief Fund. The NFL will also donate $1 million.

The Texans were on the road playing the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. For safety reasons, they flew into Dallas rather than back to Houston.

"It's very difficult," Texans star defensive end JJ Watt said in an emotional video on Sunday, "not only because we have family and friends back there -- some guys have young kids, some guys have wives and families -- but that's our city. It's very tough to watch our city get hit by such a bad storm and not be there to help."


Watt also announced that he would be starting a fundraiser to help relief efforts.

RELATED: HOW TO HELP THE VICTIMS OF HURRICANE HARVEY

"Whatever you can donate, please donate to help these people out," he said. "Houston's a great city. We're going to come out of this stronger than ever."

Watt's fundraiser has raised more than $1 million in a day.

Other players and coach Bill O'Brien have spoken about how tough it is to be far from their loved ones.
