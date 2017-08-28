HURRICANE HARVEY

Texans pledge $1 million for Harvey relief, JJ Watt posts emotional plea

EMBED </>More Videos

Texans' JJ Watt posts emotional reaction to Hurricane Harvey, announces fundraiser. (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
The Houston Texans have pledged $1 million to help their city rebuild.


The team announced on Twitter on Monday that they be donating $1 million to the United Way of Greater Houston Flood Relief Fund. The NFL will also donate $1 million.

The Texans were on the road playing the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. For safety reasons, they flew into Dallas rather than back to Houston.

"It's very difficult," Watt said in the video on Sunday, "not only because we have family and friends back there -- some guys have young kids, some guys have wives and families -- but that's our city. It's very tough to watch our city get hit by such a bad storm and not be there to help."


The defensive end also announced that he would be starting a fundraiser to help relief efforts.

RELATED: HOW TO HELP THE VICTIMS OF HURRICANE HARVEY

"Whatever you can donate, please donate to help these people out," he said. "Houston's a great city. We're going to come out of this stronger than ever."

Watt's fundraiser raised more than $100,000 in less than an hour.

Other players and coach Bill O'Brien have spoken about how tough it is to be far from their loved ones.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyhurricanedonationsmusiccelebrityfeel goodhurricane harveyhouston flood
Load Comments
Related
Country music stars help Hurricane Harvey victims
How to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey
HURRICANE HARVEY
Beyonce, more Houstonians react to historic flooding
Health risks of flood waters after Harvey
How to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
More hurricane harvey
SOCIETY
Beyonce, more Houstonians react to historic flooding
Piedmont Mayor resigns after controversial Facebook post
Taylor Family Foundation's mission celebrated in Livermore
Country music stars help Hurricane Harvey victims
More Society
Top Stories
Battered by Harvey, Houston braces for even more flooding
Counter protesters claim victory in Berkeley demonstrations
ACLU sues President Trump over transgender military ban
Trumps plan to travel to Texas on Tuesday
Hundreds of Harvey rescues, thousands of 911 calls swamp Houston area
Body of missing pregnant woman found wrapped in plastic, police say
VIDEO: Liberal shields Trump fan during Berkeley protest
East Bay residents try to beat the heat
Show More
Tense protests draw thousands to Berkeley
California teams to help in Texas after Hurricane Harvey
Hurricane Harvey flooding leaves at least 3 dead, 14 injured
How to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey
Police: 13 arrested during tense protests in Berkeley
More News
Top Video
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Monday
ACLU sues President Trump over transgender military ban
Battered by Harvey, Houston braces for even more flooding
Counter protesters claim victory in Berkeley demonstrations
More Video