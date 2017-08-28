Mr. McNair and the #Texans are pledging $1 million dollars to the United Way of Greater Houston Flood Relief Fund. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/emzPzGdnr7— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 28, 2017
The team announced on Twitter on Monday that they be donating $1 million to the United Way of Greater Houston Flood Relief Fund. The NFL will also donate $1 million.
The Texans were on the road playing the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. For safety reasons, they flew into Dallas rather than back to Houston.
"It's very difficult," Watt said in the video on Sunday, "not only because we have family and friends back there -- some guys have young kids, some guys have wives and families -- but that's our city. It's very tough to watch our city get hit by such a bad storm and not be there to help."
Recovery efforts from Hurricane Harvey will be massive.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 27, 2017
We must come together to help rebuild our communities.https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM pic.twitter.com/iiMsG2i4dl
The defensive end also announced that he would be starting a fundraiser to help relief efforts.
"Whatever you can donate, please donate to help these people out," he said. "Houston's a great city. We're going to come out of this stronger than ever."
Watt's fundraiser raised more than $100,000 in less than an hour.
Other players and coach Bill O'Brien have spoken about how tough it is to be far from their loved ones.
Tom Savage: "It's just devastating... Houston is a very resilient city. We all wish we could be there to help."— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 28, 2017
Johnathan Joseph: "It's like a punch in the gut. You want to be back there for your family and for your city."— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 28, 2017
O'Brien: "If we can go out there, win some football games, maybe that lifts some people's spirits as they recover from this tough disaster."— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 28, 2017