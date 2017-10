Photo from Demeter Lamb shows what some say is biggest issue with @CityofAlameda new @limebike share program...they can be left anywhere. pic.twitter.com/Nh1Ei9FQfT — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) October 25, 2017

Bike share programs are popping up all around the bay area, especially in places like San Francisco and Oakland.But in Alameda, the program is different. There are no docking stations, and some say that's a problem.