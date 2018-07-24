MEGA MILLIONS

Mega Millions jackpot at $522 million for winning numbers drawing

Buying a lotto ticket? Check out these tips before you play Mega Millions.

HOUSTON, Texas --
The Mega Millions jackpot has swelled to over half a billion dollars ahead of Tuesday night's drawing, and the odds are against us.

One report says there's a one in 302 million chance of winning the $522 million jackpot. But there are things you can do to boost the odds of becoming a multi-millionaire.

Looking at all the past Megaball numbers from this year alone, there are three numbers that have been equally picked the most: 14, 22 and 23.

For the other combinations, experts say you have a better chance of winning if you choose your own numbers over the quick pick. The quick pick numbers are computer generated and tend to be repeated.

The jackpot has a cash option of $308 million, which is obviously still not a bad chunk of change.

The drawing is at 10 p.m.

Feeling lucky? You may want to buy your ticket from one of these Houston stores with a track record of selling winning lottery tickets.

Top five lucky stores to buy your lottery ticket

