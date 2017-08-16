In #SantaRosa the city has finally begun tearing down the Homeless Hill encampment, after fifteen years. #abc7now #homeless pic.twitter.com/MX0xg4J0iM — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) August 16, 2017

The city of Santa Rosa has cleared out a homeless encampment, leaving a mountain of debris.The camp known as Homeless Hill has been active for 15 years on a stretch of hillside between 2600 and 2610 Bennett Valley Road. Dozers moved in to remove the debris after 48 homeless people moved out.A violation notice posted on July 31 warned the campers the area would be cleared, listing several city code violations including unlawful fires and refuse disposal, among others.The campers had been warned to vacate the area by Monday.