SOCIETY

Mystery of wedding ring found on Richmond beach one step closer to being solved

EMBED </>More Videos

A wedding ring found washed up on a Richmond beach is one step closer to being reunited with its owner. (KGO-TV)

By
RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) --
A missing wedding ring, found in the Bay Area, is one step closer to being reunited with its owner.

We first met Richard Grassetti as retraced his steps along a rocky shoreline in Richmond. Four months ago, he stumbled upon a hidden treasure.

RELATED: Man searches for owner of wedding ring washed ashore in Richmond

"As soon as I picked it up, I was like...it's a wedding ring," he said.

It wasn't just any wedding ring. Inside the gold band read "From Now to Eternity" with the date of May 1, 1949 and a woman's name, Lily.

"How it got to this beach is really a mystery...that's the mystery we're trying to solve," marvels Richard.

Richard, a self-proclaimed anti-tech person who does not do social media, wasn't sure how to find the ring's owner, so the piece of jewelry sat on his kitchen counter for months until his friend stepped in to help on Twitter.

"Hopefully it'll work," she beamed via FaceTime.


The tweet was shared thousands of times.

Since then, and ABC7 News' story on Thursday, offers to help in the search came from all over the country. It all boils down to a woman who we think is Lily's granddaughter.

Karen Krause lives in Santa Cruz. Her father was the son of Lily and Ernest Canepa. They were married May 1, 1949 and married 62 years -- until Ernest's death in 2011.

Karen has fond memories of their relationship.

"It's one of those stories you always hear about...this romantic story," she said.

According to family friends, the Canepas were fishermen and originally immigrated from Italy to the Bay Area to fish for sardines.



"He could have lost it while fishing," wonders Karen.

With both her grandparents deceased and two out of three of their children gone as well, the mystery continues -- hopefully not for eternity.

"I have a feeling it is. Just for my grandma, it would mean a lot to her, I know it would," said Karen.

Karen's father, David, is skeptical the ring is his father's since he never wore a ring while they fished together and would oftentimes warn David about the dangers of wearing a ring while working on the boat.

Nonetheless, he is open to the possibility of the ring belonging to his father.

David and Karen are currently digging through their archives to find additional clues to confirm 100 percent the ring belonged to their loved one.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societylost and foundtwittersocial mediaweddingbuzzworthydistractionsearchRichmondSanta Cruz
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
New York man proposes with a 'corny' message on family farm
Amish man puts new spin on ride-sharing
Dancing mom embarrasses son, goes viral
What Really Matters: Take Back the Streets
Some office workers say they'll keep working after winning Mega Millions jackpot sold in SJ
More Society
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News