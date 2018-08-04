New York man proposes with a 'corny' message on family farm

A man in New York State has probably redefined "corny" marriage proposals.An aerial photo shared to Facebook by Springside Farm on July 26 shows owner Travis Drexler's romantic proposal to his long-time love, Allie Randall.The image, which was taken by local photographer and drone enthusiast, Juan Junco, shows Drexler's message carved into his family's maize field: "Allie, will you marry me?"Drexler proposed to Randall by showing her the photo.She said yes.The man said he decided to use the maize field because he knew she wouldn't like a very public marriage proposal.