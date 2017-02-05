SOCIETY

New Yorkers come together to remove swastikas inside subway car on Upper West Side

EMBED </>More News Videos

Joe Torres has more. (Gregory Locke/Facebook)

Cristina Romano
NEW YORK --
A group of New Yorkers came together to combat hatred when they found swastikas and hate speech written on a subway car on the Upper West Side.

Gregory Locke says he was on the 1 train heading towards 72nd Street on Saturday night when he found a swastika on every advertisement and every window.
Photo: Gregory Locke/Facebook

Locke says the train was silent as everyone stared at each other, uncomfortable and unsure of what to do.

Locke posted on Facebook that one guy got up and said 'hand sanitizer gets rid of Sharpie. We need alcohol." He then got some tissues and got to work.

"I've never seen so many people simultaneously reach into their bags and pockets looking for tissues and Purell. Within about two minutes all the Nazi symbolism was gone," Locke added.
Related Topics:
societyswastikaanti-semitismsubwayu.s. & worlddiscriminationnew york cityNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Volunteers, supporters greet immigrants arriving at SFO
Steph Curry's Brita Super Bowl ad battles bullying
What Really Matters: Choose your side
U.S. Navy decommissions U.S.S. Enterprise
More Society
Top Stories
San Francisco court denies DoJ's request for travel ban reinstatement
Volunteers, supporters greet immigrants arriving at SFO
Justice Department appeals judge's ruling on Trump's immigration order
How Will Politics Impact Super Bowl LI?
Alex Mack will play Super Bowl LI with fracture in left fibula
Milo Yiannopoulos coming back to Berkeley
$1.1 million wager placed on underdog Falcons
Show More
Falcons QB Matt Ryan wins NFL MVP, Offensive Player of Year
Crowd gathers to protest Trump in San Francisco
Homeland Security changes immigration protocol after judge's ruling
Bay Area diet doctor peddles extreme weight loss, loses license
Canton calls LaDainian Tomlinson, Kurt Warner, Terrell Davis, Jerry Jones, 3 others
More News
Top Video
Volunteers, supporters greet immigrants arriving at SFO
Crowd gathers to protest Trump in San Francisco
Steph Curry's Brita Super Bowl ad battles bullying
Oakland police investigate fatal shooting
More Video