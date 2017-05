Novato High School student named athlete of the month

Email ABC7! Tell us who you think deserves a shout-out. Enter name: City, State Zip: Email address: Comments: Please select files to upload:

We want to give a Better Days Shout-Out to Matthew Watkins from Novato High School after MaxPreps named him as its athlete of the month for May.That's a state-wide honor as he plays golf for the school. PGA Tour winner Ken Duke and several Marine Corp. members presented the award to Watkins at a ceremony.From everyone here at ABC7 News, congratulations. And thanks to Mitchell Tanaka of Marin School of the Arts at Novato High School for filming it.When you see something good, record a video or take a pic and let us know! Fill out the form below to tell us who you think deserves a shout-out. We'll show them some love every way we can; on TV, on social media and right here on our website. Like we always say, better days start with ABC7 Mornings.