SOCIETY

Novato High School student named athlete of the month

EMBED </>More Videos

We want to give a Better Days Shout-Out to Matthew Watkins from Novato High School as MaxPreps has named him as its athlete of the month for May. (KGO-TV)

We want to give a Better Days Shout-Out to Matthew Watkins from Novato High School after MaxPreps named him as its athlete of the month for May.

That's a state-wide honor as he plays golf for the school. PGA Tour winner Ken Duke and several Marine Corp. members presented the award to Watkins at a ceremony.

From everyone here at ABC7 News, congratulations. And thanks to Mitchell Tanaka of Marin School of the Arts at Novato High School for filming it.

When you see something good, record a video or take a pic and let us know! Fill out the form below to tell us who you think deserves a shout-out. We'll show them some love every way we can; on TV, on social media and right here on our website. Like we always say, better days start with ABC7 Mornings.

Related Topics:
societywhere you livegood newsfeel goodswimmingsportsathletesNovato
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Tell us something good!
SOCIETY
Korean barista creates beautiful latte art
Blue whale on Bolinas beach will be left to decompose
Emeryville unveils new vertical playground, second of its kind in US
ABC7 celebrates Asian-Pacific American Heritage Month 2017
More Society
Top Stories
7 Things to know before you go: Wednesday
White House official: Trump plans to pull US from Paris deal
Oakland City Council settles Abuslin sex scandal case for nearly $1M
Flight lands safely at SFO after lithium battery fire
At least 80 killed in massive blast near Afghan capital
Trump's 'covfefe' heard round the world
Former White House press officer Boris Epshteyn to be questioned in Russia probe
Show More
'Unusual' smell puts damper on inaugural Icelandair flight
Cleveland Cavaliers fans come to the Bay to 'Defend the Land'
Police say SJSU student made up kidnapping story
Prosecution tells jury death is only just punishment for Garcia-Torres
Union City teens killed in deadly Alameda crash
More News
Top Video
White House official: Trump plans to pull US from Paris deal
Flight lands safely at SFO after lithium battery fire
At least 80 killed in massive blast near Afghan capital
Oakland City Council settles Abuslin sex scandal case for nearly $1M
More Video