We want to give a Better Days Shout-Out to Matthew Watkins from Novato High School after MaxPreps named him as its athlete of the month for May.
That's a state-wide honor as he plays golf for the school. PGA Tour winner Ken Duke and several Marine Corp. members presented the award to Watkins at a ceremony.
From everyone here at ABC7 News, congratulations. And thanks to Mitchell Tanaka of Marin School of the Arts at Novato High School for filming it.
When you see something good, record a video or take a pic and let us know! Fill out the form below to tell us who you think deserves a shout-out. We'll show them some love every way we can; on TV, on social media and right here on our website. Like we always say, better days start with ABC7 Mornings.
Novato High School student named athlete of the month
SOCIETY
More Society
Top Stories