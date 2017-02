ACO Kim holds an injured horned owl in Vallejo, Calif. on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.

Animal Control officers freed an injured horned owl in Vallejo on Monday. Its wing was stuck on a piece of fishing line that was tangled between two trees.The officer was able to work his magic to free the bird and take him to the Suisun Wildlife Center.If you come across an injured or orphaned wild animal, check out these tips on what to do.