San Jose officials unveil 1959 time capsules found at former Agnews Developmental Center

San Jose officials unveiled two 1959 time capsules that was found at the former Agnews Developmental Center, which is being demolished to make way for parkland. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
San Jose officials unveiled two 1959 time capsules that was found at the former Agnews Developmental Center, which is being demolished to make way for parkland.


Inside the time capsules, there were two newspapers - one from the San Jose Mercury News and another from The Examiner, which were both dated October 3, 1959. In addition to the newspapers, a roll of Kodak film and other documents were found.

Officials said the items from the time capsules will curated by History San Jose.
