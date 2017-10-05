SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --San Jose officials unveiled two 1959 time capsules that was found at the former Agnews Developmental Center, which is being demolished to make way for parkland.
2 time capsules about to be opened set in cornerstones in ‘59 at Agnews Development Center. One is empty but 2nd has a vault. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/PQBGJbjraZ— David Louie (@abc7david) October 5, 2017
Inside the time capsules, there were two newspapers - one from the San Jose Mercury News and another from The Examiner, which were both dated October 3, 1959. In addition to the newspapers, a roll of Kodak film and other documents were found.
Officials said the items from the time capsules will curated by History San Jose.
