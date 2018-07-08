An Oklahoma man is facing jail time for an overdue movie rental.Lonnie Perry rented the movie "Ted" in 2014.Shortly afterward, he became homeless and just threw the DVD in a box with the rest of his belongings.He completely forgot about it until he got a letter from the District Attorney's Office.They told him to pay $218 or go to jail."I just don't have that kind of money right off. I'll get it, and I'll pay it. I'll do what I have to do. I just think it could have gone a different route," said Perry.The store will get $19 for the movie, plus $25 for lost profits.The DA will get the rest.Perry says the movie wasn't worth the $5 he paid to rent it.