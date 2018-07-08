U.S. & WORLD

Oklahoma man faces jail time for overdue movie rental

EMBED </>More Videos

Oklahoma man faces jail time for overdue movie rental. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on July 8, 2018. (WPVI)

OKLAHOMA --
An Oklahoma man is facing jail time for an overdue movie rental.

Lonnie Perry rented the movie "Ted" in 2014.

Shortly afterward, he became homeless and just threw the DVD in a box with the rest of his belongings.

He completely forgot about it until he got a letter from the District Attorney's Office.

They told him to pay $218 or go to jail.

"I just don't have that kind of money right off. I'll get it, and I'll pay it. I'll do what I have to do. I just think it could have gone a different route," said Perry.

The store will get $19 for the movie, plus $25 for lost profits.

The DA will get the rest.

Perry says the movie wasn't worth the $5 he paid to rent it.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldmoviejaildebtcrimebuzzworthyOklahoma
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Thai cave rescue: What happens when the boys are out of the cave
Thai cave rescue: These are the 12 trapped players and their coach
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
Korean War soldier finally laid to rest decades after his death
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Korean War soldier finally laid to rest decades after his death
Cops called on man for wearing socks in pool
More Society
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: 4 Thai soccer players rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
Netflix removing online review system
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Food court fight causes scare at SoCal mall
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Show More
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
More News