PHOTOS: CHP teams up with OPD to feed East Bay homeless

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">The CHP&#39;s Golden Gate Division has teamed up with OPD to share food, conversation and basic humanity with the Bay Area&#39;s homeless population. (California Highway Patrol)</span></div>
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The California Highway Patrol's Golden Gate Division has teamed up with the Oakland Police Department to share food, conversation and basic humanity with the Bay Area's homeless population.

The CHP posted pictures of their officers out in the community.

"CHP - Golden Gate Division is honored to be a part of this effort and recently teamed up with Oakland Police Department to share food, conversation, friendship, and basic humanity with a segment of our community that oftentimes feels neglected."

