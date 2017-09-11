The "Tribute in Light" shined once again as a memorial to the victims in the terror attacks on September 11, 2001.The display consists of 88 7,000-watt lights that are set up on the roof of a parking garage near the Battery Park Tunnel -- just blocks from where the World Trade Center's Twin Towers once stood.Eyewitness News got close-up access to the lights, and we were able to bring them to you in the photos above.Also, we used our 360 camera, which allows you to experience what it's like to be inside the lights. Check it out here (requires Chrome or the Facebook app to view):