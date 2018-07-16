SOCIETY

Pittsburg approves first ever commercial cannabis permit

EMBED </>More Videos

In an anonymous warehouse, in an industrial park, in the heart of Pittsburg, workers will begin manufacturing a wide array of cannabis-based products this fall. (KGO-TV)

by Kate Larsen
PITTSBURG, Calif. (KGO) --
A big night for the East Bay city of Pittsburg. For the first time, the city approved a commercial cannabis permit and soon the company's cannabis-based lotions and potions may be available at a dispensary near you.

In a nondescript warehouse, in an industrial park in the heart of Pittsburg, workers will soon begin manufacturing a wide array of cannabis-based products. "Basically topical creams, ointments and lotions and some ingestible products that would be categorized as dietary supplements and sports nutrition type products," explained Richard Fischler, who is the CEO of BioZone which has manufactured these same type of products in Pittsburg, without cannabis, since 1992.

He's also the CEO of Canyon Laboratories which, after a 10 month process, won it's commercial cannabis permit Monday night, with a majority 4-1 vote at city council. Initially, Fischler explains, "The city was very opposed to doing this. there was kind of a misconception on what type of business we were running."

RELATED: Cannabis lab struggles to find home in Bay Area

But city council came around after learning that Canyon Laboratories will be processing cannabis oils, not actual plants or buds. The products will then be delivered out of Pittsburg and distributed to various dispensaries. Fischler says they also worked very closely with the Pittsburg Police Department to ensure their operation and the surrounding business area will be safe and secure.

"I think it's an excellent first step for any city to consider," says Dale Sky Jones who is the chancellor of Oaksterdam University in Oakland, a cannabis college in Oakland. She says the city of Pittsburg stands to gain a lot through Canyon Laboratories, "We have an opportunity to expand on the ability to regulate and tax those activities. The lowest impact activity is manufacturing because you're not bringing in customers, clientelle, traffic abatement, issues like that."

Pittsburg negotiated a sliding tax scale with Canyon Laboratories. If Canyon grosses $10 million for example, the city would get half a million dollars.

For more stories, photos, and video on cannabis, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypoliticscannabis watchmarijuanasmall businessbusinessvotingPittsburg
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Video shows alleged hate group at SoCal bar
Geoffrey the Giraffe is ready to rumble in latest gig
Art installation to be dedicated at Civic Center Commons block party
Worker says she was fired for helping fellow employee visit wounded husband
More Society
Top Stories
No evidence of cruelty or neglect on pit bull that attacked Alameda Co. fire chief
Criticism grows after President Trump 'sides with Putin' in Helsinki
Will cryptocurrency become a part of everyday life?
Woman rescued from Monterey Co. coast recounts crash
CA's prop 12 looking to change meat industry in other states
San Francisco may end use of plastic straws
Here's how patients say they reversed early Alzheimer's symptoms
Opponents of proposition to cut CA in 3 file lawsuit to block appearance on ballot
Show More
Charles Manson estate battle down to two people
Trump-Putin meeting could be watershed moment
How to spot fake products online
'Urban Inferno' documentary chronicles North Bay Fires
Florida deputy hilariously heckles slow 'pedestrian'
More News