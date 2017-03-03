U.S. & WORLD

Police chase cow herd off freeway in Kansas

A herd of cows somehow got loose on a highway in Kansas, lead police on an all-day chase to get them all safely back to their pasture. (KGO-TV )

It all began when a big rig rolled over a fence and the cows made a run for it.

Police had a hard time tracking them down. one was spotted on a nearby roadway showing no signs of slowing down.

The cow was eventually herded by patrol cars to a gated pasture.

Others were a little smarter and headed for the hills where it got harder to track them down.
