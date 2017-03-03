A herd of cows somehow got loose on a highway in Kansas, lead police on an all-day chase to get them all safely back to their pasture.It all began when a big rig rolled over a fence and the cows made a run for it.Police had a hard time tracking them down. one was spotted on a nearby roadway showing no signs of slowing down.The cow was eventually herded by patrol cars to a gated pasture.Others were a little smarter and headed for the hills where it got harder to track them down.