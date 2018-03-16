ABC7 ORIGINALS

Popular exhibit 'Bouquets to Art' returns to San Francisco's de Young Museum

Bouquets to Art is back for its 34th year at San Francisco's de Young Museum. 120 floral designers created special arrangements this year. (KGO-TV)

by Juan Carlos Guerrero
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
One of the most popular exhibits at San Francisco's de Young Museum is back.

"Bouquets to Art" is a six-day exhibit that places elaborate flower arrangements next to the museum's art pieces.

"The bouquets are an interpretation of the art that you see. It's not meant as a backdrop, but actually as a dialogue between floral arrangements and the visual arts," said Max Hollein, director of Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, which operates de Young and the Legion of Honor.

There are 120 floral designers taking part this year. Hollein says some created a literal reinterpretation of certain subject in the artwork, while others simple tried to capture the mood of the piece in their floral creation.
Bouquets to Art continues until March 18, 2018 at de Young Museum in Golden Gate Park.
