SOCIETY

Gold ring stolen from fallen soldier's mausoleum in Contra Costa County

A ring stolen from a fallen soldier's mausoleum in Contra Costa County is seen in this undated image.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) --
The East Bay mother of a soldier killed in combat in Afghanistan is mourning again after a cherished ring was stolen from his mausoleum in Contra Costa County.

Army Specialist Sean Langevin's remains contained the 14kt gold ring, which holds sentimental value to his mother, Roxane.

When Roxane visited the mausoleum on Christmas Day, she discovered someone had stolen the ring from a display space. "For someone who served his country, sacrificed his life, I can't. It's unconscionable. It's unvelievable," she said.

The ring has the family crest engraved on it, and was a gift from Sean's father before he was deployed.
Related Topics:
societyarmycemeterytheftcrimeWalnut Creek
(Copyright ©2016 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Bay Area reflects on 'bummer' 2016
Parents claim Hatchimals swear while sleeping
Actors, artists and notable figures we lost in 2016
Santa wakeboards in flooded Australian park
More Society
Top Stories
NorCal Uber driver discovers child sex trafficking ring
Ex-fiance of former 49er shares domestic violence experience
EXCLUSIVE: Oakland football player with leukemia inspires Warriors
Eagle eggs expected to hatch -- WATCH LIVE
Families on both sides of Target stabbing search for justice
How Russia Sanctions May Put Trump in a Bind: Experts
Police: drunk mom crashes in Healdsburg, leaving son injured
Show More
BART police search for man in Transbay Tube, causing delays
7 on Your Side helps CPA with StubHub tickets he never bought
Trump reacts to sanctions on Russia for election hacking
Officials investigating source of bad odor in San Francisco
Tributes continue to pour in for Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
PHOTOS: Chicago Cubs World Series victory parade
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
More Photos