San Francisco Mayor London Breed signs $11B city budget

San Francisco's new Mayor London Breed signed a new two-year budget for the city, targeting homelessness, housing, street cleanliness and public safety. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco's new Mayor London Breed signed a new two-year budget for the city on Wednesday, targeting homelessness, housing, street cleanliness and public safety.

It will take $11 billion to run the city of San Francisco for the next two years and address our most pressing problems, among them public safety.

Over the next two years, you will see more foot patrol officers through the city and additional officers will be added to help address violent crime and property crime.

Newly inaugurated San Francisco Mayor London Breed has many passions and goals for the city she grew up in, but one of her top priorities is improving housing for all citizens of the City by the Bay.



When it comes to homelessness the city will spend an additional $60 million on an array of services, including $4.4 million on a navigation center for homeless youth, $12 million will go to rapid re-housing programs for those who have just become homeless and $6 million to fund street medical teams.

"A first-in-the-nation program to bring treatment directly to people suffering from addiction on our streets," Breed said.

The problems on our streets have become so overwhelming that it's only natural that some people are cautiously optimistic.

"From where she grew up and what she has seen in her life, I think she wants to make her city better and great," said Larry Blake, who works in San Francisco.

RELATED: SF Mayor London Breed tours growing homeless camp

Money will also go to create 430 new permanent supportive housing units, like one for people with disabilities who don't have a place to live. That's where Mayor Breed held her event Wednesday.

More than $800 million will be used to construct and preserve nearly 3,000 units of affordable housing.

More money will also be spent for comprehensive street cleaning.

"I want people in San Francisco when they walk out the door to feel the difference when they step outside," Breed said.

