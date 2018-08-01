SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --San Francisco Mayor London Breed signed her first budget into law Wednesday morning.
The two-year budget was signed at the Bishop Swing Community House.
It will send millions of dollars more toward one of San Francisco's most prominent problems - homelessness.
"You will see the difference on our streets," Breed said at a press conference.
