EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3758343" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Newly inaugurated San Francisco Mayor London Breed has many passions and goals for the city she grew up in, but one of her top priorities is improving housing for all citizens of the City by the Bay.

#SF Mayor @LondonBreed signs her first budget. Millions more will go toward the city’s number problem, homelessness. Breed: “You will see the difference on our streets.” pic.twitter.com/QQGB7NTZUF — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) August 1, 2018

San Francisco Mayor London Breed signed her first budget into law Wednesday morning.The two-year budget was signed at the Bishop Swing Community House.It will send millions of dollars more toward one of San Francisco's most prominent problems - homelessness."You will see the difference on our streets," Breed said at a press conference.