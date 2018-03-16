ST. PATRICK'S DAY

San Francisco to kick off St. Patrick's Day with parade

St. Patrick's Day is celebrated in San Francisco in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco's 167th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival will kick off the holiday Saturday at 10 a.m. The festival portion will run until 5 p.m. at Civic Center Plaza.

RELATED: Things you didn't know about St. Patrick

The historic parade begins at 2nd and Market streets and will continue to Civic Center for the festival.

RELATED: Trivia: How much do you know about St. Patrick's Day?

Organizers encourage parade and festivalgoers to use BART to get into the city as streets will be crowded.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on holidays.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societywhere you liveeventsholidaySt. Patrick's DayBARTparadebay area eventsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ST. PATRICK'S DAY
Thousands march in San Francisco's St. Patrick's Day Parade
What Really Matters: Irish Eyes are Smiling
Things you didn't know about St. Patrick
Bay Area weekend events: St. Patrick's Day pub crawls, avocado festival
More St. Patrick's Day
SOCIETY
Thousands march in San Francisco's St. Patrick's Day Parade
Weddings, babies and the line to the British throne
Popular exhibit Bouquets to Art returns to SF
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
More Society
Top Stories
Thousands march in San Francisco's St. Patrick's Day Parade
Lift tickets checked in Sierra search for missing Richmond skier
Fire at adult video and bookstore in San Francisco kills 1
Second lawsuit filed against fertility clinic with freezer tank malfunction
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Missing Allentown girl, 16-year-old Amy Yu found in Mexico
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Show More
What to know about upcoming March for Our Lives
Suisun City man arrested for alleged downloading child porn
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Maine House candidate quits race over 'skinhead lesbian' remarks
Everything we know about FIU bridge collapse
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos