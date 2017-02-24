SOCIETY

Photographer searches for couple in romantic engagement photo

This is a photo of a couple getting engaged at the Palace of FIne Arts taken by Angie Viernes Wilson on December 4, 2015 (KGO-TV )

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A San Francisco photographer is looking for a couple who got engaged at the Palace of Fine Arts in 2015.

Angie Viernes Wilson, the photographer hopes to share her magic photo of them with the happy couple, so she posted it on Facebook in the hopes that someone will recognize them.

The photo was taken two years ago on December 4, 2015.

Wilson says she was out for an afternoon walk when she heard music playing and then saw a man down on one knee asking a woman to marry him.

Wilson says she'd like to find the couple and the violinist and give them the memorable photo.
Related Topics:
societymarriagephotographyphotoviralSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
ABC7 Celebrates Black History Month 2017
Teen copes with illness by learning the art of filmmaking
Meet the stars where you live
Siberian tigers take drone out of the sky
More Society
Top Stories
Person rescued from under train at MacArthur BART Station
San Jose workers helping clean up flood-damaged neighborhoods
Body of missing Tracy woman, Jayda Jenkins found
CNN, others, blocked from White House media briefing
BART considers service cuts and raising fares
SFPD investigate double shooting in Bayview District
Hercules doctor leaps into action, saves Lyft driver's life
Show More
Toxic, difficult flood cleanup begins for San Jose families
Oscars 2017: Red carpet fashion risk takers
Bill to repair California storm damage reaches $600M
Father offers $50K reward after son killed playing Pokemon Go
SJ mayor thanks first responders for flood response
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose causing damage, evacuations
PHOTOS: Gunman spray paints house, car before being detained
PHOTOS: Bay Area and Lake Tahoe before and after storms
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
More Photos