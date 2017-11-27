  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
ROYAL WEDDING

Royal wedding 2018: See Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's wedding invitations

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are the details we know so far about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding. (Victoria Jones/Pool via AP|Matt Dunham/AP Photo)

Another exciting detail of the royal wedding has been revealed: the invitations.


The pair will wed on May 19. Those who snagged an invite will attend the ceremony in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, followed by a lunchtime reception in St. George's Hall.

The invitations "feature the Three-Feathered Badge of the Prince of Wales printed in gold ink," the palace announced.

True to the couple's home countries, they were printed with American ink on English paper.

The printing process is also steeped in tradition. Barnard and Westwood, who have been printing royal invitations since 1985, printed the invitations. The machine that printed them is from the 1930s.



But if you didn't quite make the guest list, set your calendars to watch it live: The ceremony will begin at noon, which is 7 a.m. ET| 4 a.m. PT.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyroyal familyroyalsu.s. & worldprince harrycelebrityentertainmentengagementcelebrity engagementsweddingRoyal Wedding
Related
Weddings, babies and the line to the British throne
Princess Eugenie announces engagement
The official royal engagement photos are here!
Royal wedding date announced
Meghan Markle's style through the years
Will & Kate's royal family through the years
ROYAL WEDDING
Marin Co. native chosen to make Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal wedding cake
Weddings, babies and the line to the British throne
Princess Eugenie announces engagement
Will & Kate's royal family through the years
Prince Harry interviews Barack Obama
More Royal Wedding
SOCIETY
ABC7's Dion Lim emcees Expat Woman's Empowered Leadership Conference
What is Earth Hour?
Lucasfilm annual charity Trivia Night raises $100K, ABC7 wins competition
Ask Finney: Amazon Deliveries, Selective Service System, Homeowners Association Palm Trees
Woman thanked for comforting stranger's toddler at Target
More Society
Top Stories
'March for our Lives' events draw large crowds in Bay Area
VIDEO: Scenes from 'March for our Lives' events in Bay Area
92-year-old Fremont man rescued after falling 26 feet into well
Curry to be re-evaluated in 3 weeks after suffering Grade 2 MCL sprain
Gubernatorial candidates' forum to be held in San Diego
11-year-old honors black female victims of gun violence
ABC7's Dion Lim emcees Expat Woman's Empowered Leadership Conference
MLK Jr.'s granddaughter delivers speech at 'March for our Lives' in D.C.
Show More
Paul McCartney talks about loss of John Lennon at 'March for Our Lives'
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
Oakland A's take playful jab at Giants with parking costs
Iowa family of 4 died of gas asphyxiation at resort in Mexico, authorities say
Couple at center of kidnapping Vallejo police called hoax break their silence
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Scenes from 'March for our Lives' events in Bay Area
'March for our Lives' events draw large crowds in Bay Area
92-year-old Fremont man rescued after falling 26 feet into well
Curry to be re-evaluated in 3 weeks after suffering Grade 2 MCL sprain
More Video