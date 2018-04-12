  • PROGRAM NOTE Watch ABC7 News streaming live now
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
NATIONAL PARK SERVICE

Some national parks to see modest admission fee increase to fund infrastructure repairs

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are 10 breathtaking experiences at National Parks that you're going to want to add to your bucket list. (Shutterstock)

Danny Clemens
WASHINGTON --
The National Park Service will soon raise the price of admission in some of its most popular parks.

Beginning June 1, admission to many fee-charging parks will increase by $5, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke announced Thursday. A vehicle pass to Yosemite National Park, for example, will increase from $30 to $35. The price of some park-specific annual passes will increase by more than $5, while some per-person passes will see smaller increases.

A full list of updated entrance fees is available on the National Park Service website.

The majority of the country's national parks will remain free to enter.

Zinke said that 80 percent of increased admission revenue will be funneled back into the same park where it was collected, and all revenue from the increase will remain within the system of national parks. The money will fund $11.6 billion in much-needed infrastructure and facility repairs.

"Not all visitors to our parks have the ability to hike with a 30-pound pack and camp in the wilderness miles away from utilities. In order for families with young kids, elderly grandparents, or persons with disabilities to enjoy the parks, we need to rebuild basic infrastructure like roads, trails, lodges, restrooms and visitors centers," Zinke said in a news release.

The announcement comes months after the agency proposed a plan that would have raised admission to more than a dozen of the most popular national parks to $70 to fund the repairs. More than 100,000 people submitted comments during a 30-day period after that plan was proposed, many in opposition.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societynational park servicegovernmentu.s. & worldyosemite national parkGrand Canyon
NATIONAL PARK SERVICE
Storm damage closes Stinson Beach parking lot indefinitely
Stinson Beach-goers floored by water damage to parking lot
Stinson Beach parking lot badly damaged by flooding
Frappuccino by the Falls: Starbucks comes to Yosemite
More national park service
SOCIETY
New survey finds fewer people remember the Holocaust
Fun facts about the number 13
'XianRui 10' Exhibition Celebrates Mid-Career Artists Of Chinese Descent
VIDEO: Helpshift CEO Linda Crawford discusses Equal Pay Day
More Society
Top Stories
Alameda police seek help solving homicide of 61-year-old woman
SF cracks down and ramps up against smash and grabs
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
Decisions still to be made on downtown SF rail extension tunnel
Voters may get chance to vote on splitting CA into 3 states
Officials: Items found belonged to missing California family
NTSB says it removed Tesla from deadly crash investigation
49ers linebacker Reuben Foster charged with felony domestic violence
Show More
Bay Area ferry fleet transitioning to renewable diesel fuel
Community group presents demands to Google for San Jose mega campus
Sonoma Co. fire victims feel the emotional effects 6 months later
Heroic CHP helicopter officers remember North Bay fires
Richmond police investigate fatal shooting outside home
More News