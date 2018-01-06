STARBUCKS

Starbucks may be coming to food court at Yosemite

FILE - This August 2011 file photo shows Half Dome and Yosemite Valley in a view from Glacier Point at Yosemite National Park, Calif. (AP Photo/Tracie Cone, File)

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KGO) --
Lattes and Half Dome have become a controversial topic.

Starbucks may soon be available in the food court at Yosemite Lodge.

Some Yosemite supporters don't like the idea of a massive company like Starbucks getting a foothold in the national park.

They worry it will lead to more national retailers.

Around 6,500 people have signed a change.org petition to try and stop the Starbucks.

They want a public comment period before the java is allowed to flow.

