SOCIETY

Surprise! Chick-fil-A customer gets unexpected visit from boy while using restroom

EMBED </>More Videos

Kid crawls under bathroom stall while Chick-fil-A attempts to use bathroom. (Andrew Hall via Storyful) (KTRK)

LYNCHBURG, VA --
A customer at a Chick-fil-A in Lynchburg, Virginia, had an unexpected visitor while he was using the restaurant's toilet.

Andrew Hall was attempting to use the restroom when he was interrupted by a kid who popped his head under the stall, wanting to know what his name was.

Hall posted the hilarious video to Twitter.



The video shows the kid crawl under the door and into the stall, engaging his newfound friend in conversation. The boy says that he needs help washing his hands, to which Hall laughingly responds that he thinks they boy's mom might be outside.

The kid then leaves, opening the cubicle door to get out, and hilariously suggests Hall locks the door.

The priceless exchange has racked up over 230,000 retweets -- including a response from a man claiming to be the boy's father.

"Hey, Drew. That's my boy. I'm terribly sorry for the intrusion. He's very, very friendly, sometimes a bit too much. You handled it extremely well," Len Stevens posted on Twitter. "Thanks for being kind to him. I truly appreciate your understanding and sense of humor about this!"

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyviral videochick-fil-afunny videou.s. & worldbuzzworthybathroomVirginia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Planned Parenthood asks Disney for princess who's had an abortion
Mega Millions climbs list of largest jackpots in history
Louisiana considers lowering drinking age to 19
Parents meet anti-gay protesters at Alamo school
More Society
Top Stories
1 killed in San Francisco hit-and-run crash in city's Dogpatch
Mayor announces exclusive negotiation agreements to keep A's in Oakland
Tesla claims missing safety barrier played role in deadly crash
Search on for 3 missing kids after 5 killed in NorCal crash
Family of man shot, killed by Vallejo police sues
'Fairly well-developed fetus' found along Berkeley shoreline
California man accused of trying to pay for sex with 4-year-old
Police investigate hit-and-run in San Francisco
Show More
Here's how to use the new Facebook privacy settings
Soccer match at Levi's Stadium sparks safety concerns
Dodger Stadium flooded with sewage after pipe bursts
Planned Parenthood asks Disney for princess who's had an abortion
BART police report surge in arrests for 2017
More News
Top Video
1 killed in San Francisco hit-and-run crash in city's Dogpatch
Tesla claims missing safety barrier played role in deadly crash
'Fairly well-developed fetus' found along Berkeley shoreline
Here's how to use the new Facebook privacy settings
More Video