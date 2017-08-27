Hundreds of people celebrated the mission of the Taylor Family Foundation during its annual "Day in the Park" fundraiser Sunday.Many members of the ABC7 family joined the fun at Livermore's Camp Arroyo. They included Meteorologist Mike Nicco and Anchors Cheryl Jennings and Dan Ashley.ABC7 News is a proud partner of the Taylor Family Foundation.The foundation sends children with chronic illnesses and life-threatening conditions to camp.This was the 27th year for the celebration.