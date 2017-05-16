ABC7 News reporter and Bay Area institution Vic Lee won a well-deserved honor Monday at the California state capitol.The Joint Asian Pacific Islander Legislative Caucus presented Lee its Excellence in Journalism award.Lee is a legend, and he's worked in the Bay Area for more than four decades. He's worked the last 11 years at ABC7 News.He's an amazing reporter, and a tireless worker known for his unbridled enthusiasm for his job.Even more importantly, Lee is a wonderful person. Congratulations!