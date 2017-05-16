SOCIETY

ABC7 News reporter Vic Lee wins Excellence in Journalism award

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC7 News reporter and Bay Area institution Vic Lee won a well-deserved honor Monday at the California state capitol. (KGO-TV)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
ABC7 News reporter and Bay Area institution Vic Lee won a well-deserved honor Monday at the California state capitol.

The Joint Asian Pacific Islander Legislative Caucus presented Lee its Excellence in Journalism award.

Lee is a legend, and he's worked in the Bay Area for more than four decades. He's worked the last 11 years at ABC7 News.

He's an amazing reporter, and a tireless worker known for his unbridled enthusiasm for his job.

Even more importantly, Lee is a wonderful person. Congratulations!

Click here to follow Vic Lee on Twitter.
