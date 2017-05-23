CUTE ANIMALS

VIDEO: Adorable baby rhino enjoys getting his nose scrubbed

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch what happens when zookeepers introduce the 6-day-old calf to a scrub brush. (Photo by St. Louis Zoo)

ST. LOUIS (KGO) --
It's always special when babies take their first step or say their first word. It's not different for this little rhino in Missouri.

Watch what happens when zookeepers introduce the 6-day-old calf to a scrub brush.

He seems to really enjoy the nose massage!

The baby rhino is the newest resident at the St. Louis Zoo. His name is Moyo, which means "heart" in Swahili.

He's really cute and spends most of his time following his mama around.

Officials say animal births are always exciting but this one is extra special because Moyo is only the second black rhino born at the zoo in 26 years.

Click here for more stories about cute animals!
Related Topics:
societycute animalsbaby animalszoou.s. & worlddistractionbuzzworthyanimalanimalsanimal newsMissouri
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CUTE ANIMALS
Contest launched to name osprey chicks in Richmond
This kitty's not only really cute, he's really rare
New National Mall duck ramp causes Twitter controversy
Firefighters reunite ducklings with mother
More cute animals
SOCIETY
ABC7 celebrates Asian-Pacific American Heritage Month 2017
Sausalito Foundation throws shindig to save legendary Varda mural
Amsterdam rainbow dress displayed at SF City Hall
PHOTOS: Amsterdam Rainbow Dress displayed at SF City Hall
More Society
Top Stories
Young witnesses describe chaos after Manchester arena explosion
Vigil held for victims of deadly Manchester Arena attack
First victims identified in Manchester concert bombing
Manchester Arena terror attack suspect identified
Politicians, world leaders react to Manchester attack
ISIS claims responsibility for deadly Manchester attack
HWY 99 south closed in Atwater after overturned tanker causes large fire
Show More
Former San Leandro inmate flees during hospital transport
SF teacher arrested after bomb threats called in to school
Video shows man with cerebral palsy mocked, punched
Sir Roger Moore through the years
Random attack in Fairfax on elderly man captured on video
More News
Top Video
HWY 99 south closed in Atwater after overturned tanker causes large fire
Young witnesses describe chaos after Manchester arena explosion
Vigil held for victims of deadly Manchester Arena attack
SF teacher arrested after bomb threats called in to school
More Video