VIDEO: Adorable baby rhino enjoys getting his nose scrubbed

It's always special when babies take their first step or say their first word. It's not different for this little rhino in Missouri.Watch what happens when zookeepers introduce the 6-day-old calf to a scrub brush.He seems to really enjoy the nose massage!The baby rhino is the newest resident at the St. Louis Zoo. His name is Moyo, which means "heart" in Swahili.He's really cute and spends most of his time following his mama around.Officials say animal births are always exciting but this one is extra special because Moyo is only the second black rhino born at the zoo in 26 years.