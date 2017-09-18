VIDEO: How Park(ing) Day has changed how we use SF streets

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --For the past 12 years, the third Friday in September has been a day of protest. You may not have noticed because this protest is a lot different than others.
There are no marches, no rallies and no grand speeches. This protest is made up of urban designers who take over street parking spaces and set up mini parks or recreation areas.
It's called Park(ing) Day.
Check out the video to see how the movement started and how it permanently changed the way street parking is used cities like San Francisco.
Written and produced by Juan Carlos Guerrero