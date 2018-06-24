VIDEO: San Francisco Pride Parade participants march down Market Street

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A large crowd is marching in the Pride Parade in San Francisco today.
San Francisco's Pride Parade started at 10:30 a.m. along Market Street from Beale to 8th Street. It's expected to last five hours with at least 50,000 participants. "We are expecting one million people just at Civic Center Plaza and for the parade," San Francisco Pride executive director George Ridgely said.
Crews put barricades up on Saturday to get streets ready for closures. Public transit is recommended over driving and parking.
