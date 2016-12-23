CHARITY

Lefty O'Doul's holds holiday toy drive in San Francisco's Union Square

Crews unload toys for kids in front of Lefty O'Douls restaurant in San Francisco, Calif. on Friday, December 23, 2016. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A toy drive in San Francisco's Union Square pulled in a truckload of presents Friday.

PG&E construction crews pulled up to the curb of Lefty O'Doul's and unloaded dozens of toys for the drive.

"We hit everybody up for like $20, so we tried to get toys so the kids had big eyes when they opened," PG&E worker Tim Macauley said.

The drive collected 15,000 toys last year, and will continue collecting at the Union Square restaurant until 2 a.m. Christmas morning.

Many of the toys will be given to local groups so they can be handed out to families.

A big giveaway is planned for Christmas Day at the Ella Hill Hutch Community Center in San Francisco's Fillmore District.
