SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A toy drive in San Francisco's Union Square pulled in a truckload of presents Friday.
PG&E construction crews pulled up to the curb of Lefty O'Doul's and unloaded dozens of toys for the drive.
"We hit everybody up for like $20, so we tried to get toys so the kids had big eyes when they opened," PG&E worker Tim Macauley said.
The drive collected 15,000 toys last year, and will continue collecting at the Union Square restaurant until 2 a.m. Christmas morning.
Many of the toys will be given to local groups so they can be handed out to families.
A big giveaway is planned for Christmas Day at the Ella Hill Hutch Community Center in San Francisco's Fillmore District.