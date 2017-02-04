President Trump took to Twitter Saturday to criticize a federal judge's decision to halt his immigration order.Mr. Trump wrote, "The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!"The Justice Department is appealing the ruling temporarily blocking the refugee order.Signs greeted international travelers at SFO, written in Arabic and English offering free services at a legal clinic set up right outside the gates."There are families here who don't know what's going on with things changing every day," volunteer translator Atousa Dolfaghari said. She held a sign welcoming immigrants.She says this has been a confusing and difficult week for so many families. "People have been very worried. They don't know what the implications are for them and their families depending on their status. Like if they're visiting, or do they have a green card."The international terminal at SFO was flooded with people protesting President Trump's immigration order last week.After a federal judge halted that executive order, airport officials said it was back to business as usual Saturday.But, immigration attorney Chelsea Haley Nelson warns that things are changing daily.Mr. Trump has vowed to fight the judge's decision."There is a lot of concern about what is going to happen in the future. To be honest, we don't know. This is going to be a legal battle," Nelson said.She says for now, they're monitoring flights with passengers who might be impacted, and are making sure travelers get as much information as possible.