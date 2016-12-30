SOCIETY

Warriors holding holiday food drive before Mavericks game

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Golden State Warriors are hosting a holiday food drive at Oracle Arena before tip-off Friday night.

Fans are being encouraged to bring non-perishable food items in support of the Alameda County Community Food Bank to the game. Donation barrels will be set up at the north, east, south, and plaza entrances.

Volunteers will be accepting financial donations as well at section 118 on the main concourse.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m., but if you would like to donate to the food bank without going to the game, click here.
