BARBARA BUSH

WATCH LIVE: Public and dignitaries pay respects to former First Lady Barbara Bush

Public and local officials pay their respects to the former first lady

HOUSTON, Texas --
A number of local officials and dignitaries have arrived to pay their respects to former First Lady Barbara Bush. The public viewing takes place from noon to midnight today.

EMBED More News Videos

Houstonians turn out for Barbara Bush public viewing


Senator John Cornyn, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee are among those at St. Martin's Episcopal Church.
HPD, Secret Service and the Harris County Sheriff's office all present, keeping security tight at the viewing.

Thousands of people are expected to come to this church over the next 12 hours.

PHOTOS: Wearing #PearlsForBarbara
SPECIAL INTERACTIVE: Barbara Bush, A Life Well Read

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybarbara bushpoliticsu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BARBARA BUSH
Barbara Bush's summer town honors her with garden
Barbara Bush remembered, celebrated in Houston
Funeral arrangements announced for beloved Barbara Bush
Professor cancels appearance after Twitter bash of Bush family
More barbara bush
SOCIETY
Bush family welcomes new baby 2 days after Barbara Bush's passing
4/20: How April 20 became a pot day
Neon Symposium Speaks to the Art's Past and Future
Barbara Bush's summer town honors her with garden
More Society
Top Stories
Bay Area students hold walkouts on Columbine anniversary
Producer and DJ known as Avicii has been found dead
Thousands expected to light up for 4/20 in San Francisco
DNC files lawsuit blaming election loss on Trump-Russia alliance
MAP: Where is weed legal?
Celebrities who have passed away recently
3 suspects in custody after 10 hour standoff in San Jose
1 killed in motorcycle accident on Hwy 242 in Concord
Show More
California death row inmate freed; no retrial planned
Fry-yay! Get free McDonald's fries on Friday
Wells Fargo fined $1B for mortgage, auto lending abuses
Southwest sends letter, $5K check, $1K voucher to passengers
Ghost Ship interview, defendant's wife speaks out
More News