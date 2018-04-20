EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3371019" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houstonians turn out for Barbara Bush public viewing

A number of local officials and dignitaries have arrived to pay their respects to former First Lady Barbara Bush. The public viewing takes place from noon to midnight today.Senator John Cornyn, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee are among those at St. Martin's Episcopal Church.HPD, Secret Service and the Harris County Sheriff's office all present, keeping security tight at the viewing.Thousands of people are expected to come to this church over the next 12 hours.