SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Whales were seen in the ocean underneath the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco Wednesday morning.
A couple whales are swimming around Golden Gate Bridge this morning!! pic.twitter.com/fpFaFCpRLT— Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) May 17, 2017
Sky 7 was over the bridge just after 6:30 a.m., where at least two whales were spotted.
Monterey Bay continues to see a lot of activity from wildlife this spring as multiple killer whales have been spotted in that area, as well.
Monterey Bay Whale Watch said this is the best time of year to spot killer whales because gray whales are traveling through the area during their migration.
