Winning numbers drawn in $430 million Powerball jackpot

A billboard shows the Powerball prize, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Miami. (AP)

LOS ANGELES --
If you're feeling lucky, you have 430 million reasons to go get a Powerball ticket.

The winning numbers are: 9, 15, 43, 60, 64 Powerball 4

It's the ninth largest jackpot in the game's history, and the winner could walk away with an estimated $430 million. That's a cash value of about $273 million.

Powerball ticket machines across the region were expected to be busier than usual ahead of the drawing.

Powerball is currently played in 44 states plus Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.
