Woman braves downpour to return grocery cart

New video shows the woman braving a recent storm to return a grocery shopping cart to its proper place.

HURRICANE, W.Va. (KGO) --
A West Virginia resident could be the world's most polite shopper.

New video shows the woman braving a recent storm to return a grocery shopping cart to its proper place.

The incident happened in the city of Hurricane, West Virginia.

The woman doesn't let the heavy rain and strong wind get in the way of doing the right thing.

She calmly unloads her groceries before placing the shopping cart where it belongs. Mind you, most people don't even do this in good weather!

Kachina Rigdon shared the video on Facebook, along with a message.

"If this lady can put her buggy back in the cart Corral during this monsoon..... What is your excuse?!?!," wrote Rigdon.

