McDonalds workers, janitors & child care providers march in South Bay. They're fighting for $15/hr & to unionize #abc7now #LaborDay pic.twitter.com/fOGIo2BZD7 — Janine De la Vega (@JanineDLV) September 4, 2017

Thousands of people who say they're living on the edge of poverty came out to rally for better working conditions on Labor Day.In the Bay Area, fast food employees, janitors and child care workers were in the crowd. In San Jose, they started their protest at a McDonald's because the fast food chain is not unionized.McDonald's workers say they want more hours and benefits. One employee said she is a single mother of three and lives in a shelter because of the wages she is paid.Those who protested wore red shirts that read "Fight for 15" because they say the minimum wage needs to be raised to $15 an hour sooner.Currently in California, minimum wage is set at $10.50 an hour and it won't reach $15 until 2022.In Oakland, the protestors stormed inside one McDonalds and encouraged workers there to unionize.Labor activists also went after high tech. A group of protestors marched in front of Dell in Santa Clara calling out the company for getting rid of janitors who were union members. They traveled to different locations by bus throughout the South Bay in an effort to call attention to the plight of low wage earners.