Santa Rosa officials said new evacuations force hundreds to leave their homes in the area of Bennett Ridge and Sonoma Mountains roads Tuesday afternoon.All of Santa Rosa post acute patients were moved onto a bus and evacuated as quickly as possible as a wildfire got dangerously close. Authorities weren't taking any chances with this vulnerable group, especially since fire officials added more evacuation zones."A few of us slept out here in the truck last night, so we witnessed the whole fire, that whole hill was on fire last night," one man said.Some residents were forced to leave their homes, but some didn't want to go, especially those with livestock in the more rural parts of Santa Rosa.Volunteers and good Samaritans have been trying to help. The owner of a farm refused to leave until his cows were safely corralled, however those from an animal sanctuary in Penngrove arrived just in time. "We picked up six horses yesterday, llamas, goats, pigs whatever we can," T.J. & Friends Sanctuary employee Brian McDonald said.