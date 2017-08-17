Spanish police say 5 terror suspects shot near Barcelona

Emergency workers stand on a blocked street in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. (AP)

SPAIN --
The police force for Spain's Catalonia region says the five suspects shot and killed in the resort town of Cambrils were carrying bomb belts, which have been detonated by the force's bomb squad.

RELATED: 13 dead, hundreds injured, 2 arrested in Barcelona van attack

Police earlier Friday morning had said five suspects had been killed in the town south of Barcelona during the police response to a terrorist attack in which five civilians and one police officer were wounded. They said two of the wounded are in serious condition.

The force previously said it was working on the theory that the Cambrils suspects were linked to an attack late Thursday afternoon on a popular Barcelona promenade that killed 13 people and an earlier explosion in the town of Alcanar in which one person was killed.

The regional police said they cannot say yet how the civilians and police officer in Cambrils were injured. Local media have reported a vehicle crashed into a police car and nearby civilians and that police shot the attackers, included one brandishing a knife
